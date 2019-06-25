Frank Lampard Granted Permission to Hold Chelsea Managerial Talks by Derby

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Derby County confirmed on Tuesday they have given Frank Lampard permission to speak to Chelsea about taking the vacant manager's job at Stamford Bridge.

"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions," Derby said in their official statement. "The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so."

Lampard has been tipped to follow Maurizio Sarri in the manager's position at Chelsea, with the Italian having left the London club to join Juventus in mid-June.

Derby only appointed Lampard as their head coach a year ago. In his debut season, the former Chelsea stalwart steered the team to the Championship playoff final but missed out on promotion to the Premier League after suffering a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Lampard hinted he was likely to stay at Derby after the loss:

The year in the second tier is the 41-year-old's only managerial experience. Even so, Chelsea blogger Russell Saunders is happy to see the Blues legend make his return to Stamford Bridge:

Lampard is rated as one of the best players to ever turn out for Chelsea and is the club's all-time top goalscorer. During his time with the Blues, he won the Premier League on three occasions, the FA Cup four times and a Champions League title.

While Lampard will no doubt receive the backing of the supporters should the move be finalised, he's not walking into a straightforward job at Chelsea.

Not only have the Blues sold their long-term key player to Real Madrid in Eden Hazard, they are currently banned from registering new players for the next two transfer windows.

Even so, the chance to manage Chelsea, who have secured Champions League football for next season too, is an opportunity that's surely too good for Lampard to turn down.