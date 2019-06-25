Video: Watch Pelicans' Lonzo Ball's Reaction to Being Traded from Lakers

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball has no hard feelings toward the Los Angeles Lakers.

"You probably heard the news. It's good news, in my opinion," the 21-year-old point guard said in a video posted to social media. "Uh, 'Melo had a game today. He did good. ... I got traded. That was good. And yeah, now we're gonna be taking the show to New Orleans and turn up out there."

The Lakers traded Ball—along with Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and three first-round picks—to the Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis. The deal should become official on July 6.

On June 18, Ball addressed his future in a 30-second clip of his family's Ball In The Family Facebook series.

LaVar Ball, Lonzo's notoriously outspoken father, told House of Highlights' Chris Montano moments after news of the trade broke, "Lonzo works good with anybody, so it's not a big deal."

Ball will presumably start in New Orleans alongside 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, Ingram and Jrue Holiday.

The Lakers' 2017 first-round pick will have plenty to prove as he's coming off a season that ended prematurely on Jan. 19 due to an ankle injury.