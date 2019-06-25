Video: Watch Pelicans' Lonzo Ball's Reaction to Being Traded from Lakers

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJune 25, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 19: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a foul against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Toyota Center on January 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball has no hard feelings toward the Los Angeles Lakers.  

"You probably heard the news. It's good news, in my opinion," the 21-year-old point guard said in a video posted to social media. "Uh, 'Melo had a game today. He did good. ... I got traded. That was good. And yeah, now we're gonna be taking the show to New Orleans and turn up out there."

The Lakers traded Ball—along with Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and three first-round picks—to the Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis. The deal should become official on July 6. 

On June 18, Ball addressed his future in a 30-second clip of his family's Ball In The Family Facebook series. 

LaVar Ball, Lonzo's notoriously outspoken father, told House of Highlights' Chris Montano moments after news of the trade broke, "Lonzo works good with anybody, so it's not a big deal."

Ball will presumably start in New Orleans alongside 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson, Ingram and Jrue Holiday.

The Lakers' 2017 first-round pick will have plenty to prove as he's coming off a season that ended prematurely on Jan. 19 due to an ankle injury.

Related

    Giannis Wins NBA MVP 🏆

    📝 27.7 PPG | 12.5 RPG | 5.9 APG 🦌 1st Buck to win since Kareem 🥈 Beat Harden and Paul George

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Wins NBA MVP 🏆

    📝 27.7 PPG | 12.5 RPG | 5.9 APG 🦌 1st Buck to win since Kareem 🥈 Beat Harden and Paul George

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kawhi 'Tentatively Scheduled' to Meet with Clippers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kawhi 'Tentatively Scheduled' to Meet with Clippers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Rudy Gobert Wins DPOY 🏆

    • 1st back-to-back winner since Kawhi • Averaged 2.3 BPG (3rd in NBA) • Beat Giannis and Paul George

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rudy Gobert Wins DPOY 🏆

    • 1st back-to-back winner since Kawhi • Averaged 2.3 BPG (3rd in NBA) • Beat Giannis and Paul George

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Pascal Siakam Wins Most Improved Player 👏

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pascal Siakam Wins Most Improved Player 👏

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report