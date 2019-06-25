MLB All Star Voting 2019: Latest Ballot Results Before Roster Reveal

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The next 72 hours are crucial in determining the starting lineups for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

On Wednesday and Thursday, fans have the opportunity to vote for 17 All-Star starters out of a group of three finalists at each position in each league.

In the first batch of voting, outfielders were the most popular players, as Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels led their respective leagues in votes.

However, the vote totals from the first round of All-Star voting will not carry over into the starters election, which gives each of the finalists a fresh pallet to work with in his attempt to begin the July 9 All-Star Game on the diamond at Progressive Field.

The full list of voting results and finalists at each position can be found on MLB.com.

American League

Trout once again topped the American League voting numbers, as he was the only player to receive over three million votes in the initial stage.

The Angels outfielder held an advantage of 800,000 votes over Houston's George Springer in the outfield vote, and even though the next voting period stretches just 28 hours, he could have a sizable advantage when the final numbers come out.

Springer and Astros teammate Alex Bregman and Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees were the three other AL players to reach over two million votes.

Bregman at third base and Sanchez at catcher finished with leads of over a million votes, which leads us to believe they will have no problem locking up starting positions in the final vote.

The other three infield positions will be the ones to watch closely throughout the starters election.

New York's Luke Voit held a close advantage over Cleveland's Carlos Santana, who is the only Indians player eligible to start on his home field July 9, at first base.

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella held a slender advantage over Houston's Jose Altuve and Minnesota's Jorge Polanco fended off votes for the injured Carlos Correa at shortstop.

The third outfield spot appears to be up for grabs as well, with Houston's Michael Brantley, Tampa Bay's Austin Meadows, Boston's Mookie Betts and Minnesota's Eddie Rosario all separated by 500,000 votes.

If the margins remain the same during the beginning of the starters election, there could be a thrilling finish to the two-day voting period.

Going into the starters election, Trout and Boston's J.D. Martinez at designated hitter are the two players likely to repeat as All-Star Game starters, but they could be joined by Altuve and Betts if the voting goes in their favor.

National League

Four players in the National League have a chance to repeat as starters based off the first round of votes.

Chicago's Willson Contreras and Javier Baez, Atlanta's Freddie Freeman and Colorado's Nolan Arenado all led their respective positions in voting and they enter the starters election as favorites to land in the starting nine in Cleveland.

All four won the first round of voting by wide margins, but a challenge could be posed to Freeman in the form of Pittsburgh's Josh Bell, who is more than deserving of a starting gig despite playing on one of the worst teams in the league.

The biggest story from the final round of NL voting could end up being how much of a push players from Atlanta and the Chicago Cubs receive from their fans.

As many as five players from the two teams could land in the NL lineup, with Atlanta's Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna both in the top three at second base and outfield.

In total, the Braves and Cubs have 13 finalists, and the only position in which their players will not go head-to-head is second base, where Albies is joined by Milwaukee's Mike Moustakas and Arizona's Ketel Marte.

Since Arenado, Bellinger and Christian Yelich are having terrific seasons, it is hard to imagine any one of those three being left out of the starting lineup.

The minimum of combined starters from the Braves and Cubs is probably going to be three since they had the top two finalists at catcher and shortstop and five players from the two teams ranked third through eighth in outfield voting.

