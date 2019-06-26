NBA Trades That Would Force Mediocre Teams to Rise or Tank

0 of 5

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

In the NBA, stuck in the middle between championship contention and all-out tanking is the worst place to be.

Sure, the new lottery odds assist those who don't completely blow up their roster, but the worst teams still get the best chance at the premier talent in the draft. That hasn't changed.

For teams like the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, each of whom won between 32 and 41 games last season, it's time to get out of the middle of the pack—for better or worse.

Choosing between tanking and doubling down should be determined by salary-cap situation, current star power, last season's finish and the team's ability to attract prominent free agents.

The following trades would help get all five squads out of NBA purgatory in one way or another.