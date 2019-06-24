LeBron James Tweets His Thoughts on Filming Space Jam 2: 'This Is Craziness'

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJune 25, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CA - MAY 20: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles and looks on during a press conference to introduce Frank Vogel as the new head coach on May 20, 2019 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Even LeBron James gets starstruck sometimes.

The three-time NBA champion took to Twitter on Monday to express his emotions while shooting Space Jam 2:

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the film will include "key roles" for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson as well as for WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

"Several more" NBA and WNBA players will also appear, Charania added.

In September, the Hollywood Reporter reported that Space Jam 2 will be produced by Ryan Coogler, who is acclaimed for his directorial work on Black Panther as well as Creed and Fruitvale Station.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James told the Hollywood Reporter. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they just don't give up on their dreams."

The sequel to the 1996 film starring Michael Jordan is set for a 2021 release.

