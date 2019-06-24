LeBron James Tweets His Thoughts on Filming Space Jam 2: 'This Is Craziness'

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Even LeBron James gets starstruck sometimes.

The three-time NBA champion took to Twitter on Monday to express his emotions while shooting Space Jam 2:

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the film will include "key roles" for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson as well as for WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

"Several more" NBA and WNBA players will also appear, Charania added.

In September, the Hollywood Reporter reported that Space Jam 2 will be produced by Ryan Coogler, who is acclaimed for his directorial work on Black Panther as well as Creed and Fruitvale Station.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James told the Hollywood Reporter. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they just don't give up on their dreams."

The sequel to the 1996 film starring Michael Jordan is set for a 2021 release.