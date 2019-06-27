Predictions for Chris Paul, Bradley Beal and Top Offseason Trade Targets

1 of 5

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Two years into the Chris Paul-James Harden union, a lot of people's first instincts are looking belatedly sound.

When the Houston Rockets traded for Paul in 2017, concerns about how they'd coexist cropped up everywhere. The thinking: Paul and Harden, two historically ball-dominant guards used to running offenses themselves, couldn't possibly make this work. One of them would eventually get frustrated or resent taking on a lesser role.

For the better part of two seasons, Harden, Paul and the Rockets made those worries seem overblown.

Yet here we are now, with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reporting the Paul-Harden relationship is "unsalvageable" and that Paul demanded a trade. CP3 and Rockets general manager Daryl Morey disputed talk of friction, but that's exactly what smart players and executives should do when they're trying to preserve leverage ahead of a potential trade.

Why advertise to the rest of the league that you have no choice but to move this guy? Please commence with the lowball offers!

Moving a declining 34-year-old player with durability concerns and $124 million incoming over the next three years is a massive challenge, even if it might be the best thing for the Rockets' future.

On the bright side, seemingly immovable players change destinations all the time. Blake Griffin went from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons in the first year of his massive five-year max deal in 2018, so anything is possible.

Still, Paul's situation differs in important ways. He's older than Griffin and has a well-established history as an opinionated, sometimes overbearing personality. It's difficult to imagine the "right" team for him to land on.

Not only that, but the Golden State Warriors' injury and free-agency issues mean the West is more open than it's been in years. If Paul and Harden can find a way to coexist for another season, they might break through and reach the Finals.

For what it's worth, Morey sees his team as the conference favorite. He may not be wrong.

So while it seems that there's likely tension between Paul and Harden and a trade might make some sense, the difficulty of moving Paul and the upside of holding this thing together for another year should preserve the status quo for a while longer.

Prediction: Paul lasts in Houston until at least the trade deadline.