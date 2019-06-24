Kevin Durant Odds: Nets Favored over Warriors, Knicks, Clippers in Latest Lines

Kevin Durant Odds: Nets Favored over Warriors, Knicks, Clippers in Latest LinesJune 24, 2019
Brandon Dill/Associated Press
The Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to land Kevin Durant.
According to Caesars, the Nets (-125) top the Golden State Warriors (+200), New York Knicks (+500) and Los Angeles Clippers (+800) in the race to land Durant's signature.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
New favorite in the race for KD: 🗣BROOOOOKLYN (via @br_betting) https://t.co/CcHLfa2EXo
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Latest NBA Free Agency Rumors
👀 Kyrie and KD have met twice 😡 KD ‘really pissed’ at Warriors? 👂 Latest on Kawhi’s market