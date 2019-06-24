Kevin Durant Odds: Nets Favored over Warriors, Knicks, Clippers in Latest Lines

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to land Kevin Durant.

According to Caesars, the Nets (-125) top the Golden State Warriors (+200), New York Knicks (+500) and Los Angeles Clippers (+800) in the race to land Durant's signature.

