1 Nightmare Scenario for Every Top 10 CFB Recruiting Class

0 of 10

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

College football recruiting never sleeps. And if a coaching staff is caught snoozing, that program is probably waking up to a nightmare on the trail.

Decommitments are commonplace in 2019, and protecting a star-studded class is a daily process that must be exhausting. The regular fight for coveted prospects—often regardless of their status—only adds to the difficulty.

Not even the highest-ranked teams are immune to the struggles—well, outside of Clemson and its remarkable "no decommits since 2016" streak. People change their minds. It happens.

But for programs with top-10 classes for 2020, what would a nightmare look like?

Team and prospect rankings reflect 247Sports' composite rankings as of June 24.