Projecting Every Top 2019 NBA Rookie's Impact in Year 1

Impact level: Productive/inefficient starter

RJ Barrett, the No. 3 overall selection, became the Knicks' highest draft pick since Patrick Ewing went No. 1 overall in 1985. Fans actually cheered him Thursday night, which was an indication of potentially misled short-term optimism.

Expectations have to be managed for 2019-20. Barrett figures to face similar challenges that led to Kevin Knox's 37.0 field-goal percentage as a rookie.

It seems unlikely the Knicks can surround him with talent and vets to take off pressure. His partner in crime at Duke, the draft's No. 1 overall pick, may have been more impactful than anyone he'll have in New York this upcoming season. Even if the Knicks do sign Kevin Durant, he'll be out for—at the very least—most of next year after rupturing his Achilles during the NBA Finals.

Plus, Barrett ranked in just the 51st percentile in half-court offense last year. He also ranked in the 49th percentile out of spot-ups and 47th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler while shooting 30.8 percent from three and 66.5 percent from the free-throw line.

He still relies more on improvising and instincts over skill. NBA defenses will catch up. Inefficiency seems inevitable, based on his weaknesses, age (19) and projected teammates.

Barrett should be productive, however. He will have a green light to keep attacking and firing away. A dangerous transition scorer, Barrett also has practically every shot in the bag, including pull-ups, runners, floaters and an innovative layup package.

He may already be the team's best playmaker after averaging 4.3 assists and grading in the 95th percentile or better as a ball-screen passer to roll men and cutters at Duke.

Barrett seems poised to put up numbers—let's say in the range of 15 points and three assists per night. However, the production will presumably be empty for a lottery-bound roster.