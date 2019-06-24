Tammy Abraham: Chelsea's Transfer Ban Offers 'Great Chance' for Young Players

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa in action during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse /Getty Images )
Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Tammy Abraham has said Chelsea's young players are viewing the club's two-window transfer ban as an opportunity to break into the first team at Stamford Bridge. 

He has also backed the prospect of Frank Lampard taking over as Chelsea manager following Maurizio Sarri's departure to Juventus.

Abraham, 21, is one of a huge number of Chelsea academy graduates who spent last season out on loan:

He netted 26 goals for Aston Villa in 2018-19 to help them secure promotion back to the Premier League.

The forward has now made it clear his ambition is to break into the Chelsea first team, and the transfer ban provides a great opportunity for him and other Blues youngsters, per the Daily Mail's Dominic King:

"That's how all the young players at the club are looking at it. There is a great chance for us, so we must get our heads down in training and go for it. I have already been talking to the club about pre-season. I'm going to have a couple of weeks and then come back hitting the ground running. I really do feel I am ready for the Premier League. There is no better time for a young player to be at Chelsea. I am going to give it my all.

"This year is the most important year for us. It is now or never. There will never be a better time to play the youngsters. The transfer ban is not what the club wanted, but for us it is exciting. I am excited, and I am sure the rest of the players are."

Abraham added there would be "no better guy to play under" than Lampard should he get the top job, as has been widely rumoured:

The No. 9 role has been a problem for Chelsea for some time now. Alvaro Morata failed to make much of an impact at the club after his £60 million move in July 2017, and he is at Atletico Madrid on an 18-month loan.

Gonzalo Higuain, meanwhile, joined Chelsea from Juventus on loan back in January, but he managed just five goals in 14 Premier League appearances in the second half of 2018-19.

Then there is Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman flourished as the Blues won the UEFA Europa League last season:

But since joining Chelsea from Arsenal in January 2018, the 32-year-old has started just 13 times in the Premier League.

As such, with Chelsea unable to bring in any new forwards this summer or in January, Abraham could be the man to fill the No. 9 role next season.

