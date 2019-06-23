Watch Raptors' Nick Nurse Join The Arkells on Stage, Play Guitar at Packed Show

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2019

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse speaks to reporters before a team practice in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 12, 2019. The Raptors are scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Nick Nurse: NBA championship-winning coach, owner of self-branded hats and rockstar?

That was the case when the Toronto Raptors coach joined The Arkells to perform during a concert Saturday:

To be fair, we already knew Nurse considered himself quite the shredder.

We just didn't know how good he could be. Was he that dude in the freshman dorm who would break out his acoustic guitar and play "Wonderwall" the whole night because that's the only song he knew? Would he have been Jimi Hendrix in another life if basketball wasn't his calling?

It appears the answer is somewhere very much in the middle. Nurse more than capably hit his notes, had a great time and fit the billing of a jam-band rocker you could see at a dive bar in any major city across the country.

