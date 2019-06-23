AFCON 2019: Sunday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

An 89th minute own goal by Itamunua Keimuine gave Morocco a 1-0 win over Namibia in the opening game of Group D at the 2019 African Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Herve Renard's side enjoyed plenty of possession throughout the game, but struggled to find a way past goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua until Keimuine put Hakim Ziyech's free-kick into his own net.

The action continues on Sunday with two games in Group C. Senegal take on Tanzania before Algeria play Kenya.

Sunday's Scores and Results

Morocco 1-0 Namibia

Senegal vs. Tanzania

Algeria vs. Kenya

Group D (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Morocco: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3

2. Ivory Coast: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0

3. South Africa: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0

4. Namibia: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

Monday Schedule

Ivory Coast vs. South Africa: 4:30 p.m. local time, 3:30 p.m. BST, 10:30 a.m. ET

Tunisia vs. Angola: 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET

Mali vs. Mauritania: 10 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET

Sunday Recap

Morocco headed into their opening game against Namibia as favourites for victory and named stars such as Achraf Hakimi, Medhi Benatia and Ziyech in a strong starting XI.

The Atlas Lions enjoyed plenty of possession in the first 45 minutes but lacked a cutting edge in attack, while Namibia defended well and were rarely troubled.

Morocco started the second half with more intensity, and Renard also sent on Sofiane Boufal, who looked a threat after arriving from the bench:

The Southampton midfielder went closest to breaking the deadlock with a little over 10 minutes of normal time remaining, when he beat two defenders and fired a shot fractionally wide.

Namibia looked destined to hold on for a point but were undone late on as Morocco managed to find a fortunate late winner.

Ziyech's cross into the penalty area should have been cleared by Namibia but came all the way through to Keimuine at the back post, and he ended up putting past his own goalkeeper (UK only):

Keimuine's frustrations then boiled over in stoppage time, as he was booked for a foul on Boufal.

The result is a tough defeat for Namibia who defended well and looked organised at the back, while Morocco failed to impress and will need to improve going forwards.