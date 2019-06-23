Fiorentina President Dismisses Federico Chiesa Transfer Amid Juventus Rumours

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has said Federico Chiesa will stay at the club for another season amid speculation linking him with a move to Juventus.

The Italy starlet is one of the brightest prospects in Serie A and has shone for his country at the ongoing UEFA Under-21 European Championship. His performances have created a lot of buzz, prompting links to the Italian champions.

However, Commisso has said that as far as he's concerned, there's no chance of the 21-year-old leaving Florence this summer, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia).

"I haven't spoken to his entourage, but I saw the Italy Under-21 game last night, and he scored a great goal," the Fiorentina chief said. "Unless there's something I don't know, then Chiesa will stay for at least another year. He grew up in Florence, his parents live here, and they all love Fiorentina."

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato), Juventus are ready to spend big in the transfer window this summer as they seek to help new manager Maurizio Sarri get off to the best possible start.

It's noted that Chiesa and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba have been earmarked as priority signings ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The Fiorentina tyro has long been considered a player of huge potential. And at the Under-21 Euros, he appears to be enjoying a breakout tournament, netting three times in three games so far. Scouted Football commented on his potency in front of goal:

The goal he scored against Spain is the standout strike of the tournament so far:

Chiesa has showcased flashes of class since he burst into the Fiorentina side, and now he's beginning to produce consistently.

He was one of the only bright spots in what was a challenging 2018-19 season for Fiorentina, as they only secured their top-flight status on the final day of the Serie A campaign. The winger netted six goals and grabbed three assists in 37 appearances.

However, with talented players around him in the Italy youth setup, Chiesa has been able to express himself to greater effect. Broadcaster Mina Rzouki offered high praise:

According to Italian football journalist David Amoyal, Sarri has sought to sign Chiesa previously:

There is fierce competition in wide positions at Juventus. The club already has Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi and Mario Mandzukic, who regularly line up on the flanks, while Cristiano Ronaldo was also deployed as a wide forward at times in his debut year with the Bianconeri.

As such, Chiesa would be far from guaranteed a starting berth at Juventus if he were to make the move. Staying at Fiorentina, getting regular minutes and developing his game seems to be the sensible option.