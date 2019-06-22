David Ortiz Moved Out of ICU, in 'Good Condition' After Shooting

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz has been moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital and is in "good condition," the club announced Saturday.

Ortiz was shot in the back in the Dominican Republic on June 9.

According to Hoy's Dionisio Soldevila and ESPN's Marly Rivera, Ortiz was "okay" after undergoing a six-hour surgery on June 9. ESPN.com reported doctors had to remove part of the former slugger's intestines, colon and gallbladder during the operation. He also suffered liver damage.

Ortiz remained in the ICU as he continued to recover, though he was transferred from the Dominican Republic to Boston on June 10 to receive further treatment.

Tiffany Ortiz, David's wife, said Tuesday that her husband had been upgraded to "good" condition as he "continues to make progress."

Meanwhile, law enforcement is still working on piecing together information in the case.

Police in the Dominican Republic said early on, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, that the shooting was not part of an attempted robbery. According to CNN's Patrick Oppmann, Angela Barajas and Nicole Chavez, officials later said that the 43-year-old Ortiz was involved in a case of mistaken identity in a murder-for-hire plot.

Martin Jose Adames Alcantara of the Associated Press (h/t Boston.com) reported on Tuesday that 11 people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.