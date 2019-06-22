4-Star LB Prospect Derek Wingo Commits to Florida After Decommitting from PSU

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 23, 2019

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Derek Wingo, a 4-star outside linebacker out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, decommitted from Penn State and announced his intention to play for the University of Florida on Saturday:

Wingo, who plays football at St. Thomas Aquinas, is the 165th-ranked prospect in the class of 2020, per 247Sports. He is No. 11 among outside linebackers.

Per 247Sports, the 6'2", 210-pound Wingo ran a 4.76-second 40-yard dash and registered a 31-inch vertical at The Opening in February.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Gators Flip Four-star 2020 Linebacker from Penn State

    Florida Gators Football logo
    Florida Gators Football

    Gators Flip Four-star 2020 Linebacker from Penn State

    OnlyGators.com
    via OnlyGators.com

    Florida Nabs Commitment from Three-star DB Johnson

    Florida Gators Football logo
    Florida Gators Football

    Florida Nabs Commitment from Three-star DB Johnson

    Alligator Army
    via Alligator Army

    Gators Add 2nd Commitment in 24 Hours in Tre’Vez Johnson

    Florida Gators Football logo
    Florida Gators Football

    Gators Add 2nd Commitment in 24 Hours in Tre’Vez Johnson

    via GatorSports.com

    Sunshine State DB Tre’Vez Johnson Commits to Florida

    Florida Gators Football logo
    Florida Gators Football

    Sunshine State DB Tre’Vez Johnson Commits to Florida

    SDS Staff
    via Saturday Down South