4-Star LB Prospect Derek Wingo Commits to Florida After Decommitting from PSU

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Derek Wingo, a 4-star outside linebacker out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, decommitted from Penn State and announced his intention to play for the University of Florida on Saturday:

Wingo, who plays football at St. Thomas Aquinas, is the 165th-ranked prospect in the class of 2020, per 247Sports. He is No. 11 among outside linebackers.

Per 247Sports, the 6'2", 210-pound Wingo ran a 4.76-second 40-yard dash and registered a 31-inch vertical at The Opening in February.

