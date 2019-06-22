JT Miller Reportedly Traded to Canucks; Lightning Likely to Receive Draft Picks

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning are trading veteran forward J.T. Miller to the Vancouver Canucks, the Canucks announced Saturday.

Tampa Bay will receive goaltender Marek Mazanec, a 2019 third-round pick and a conditional 2020 selection. The Lightning confirmed the 2020 pick is a first-rounder that will be unconditional in 2021 if the Canucks make the playoffs in the upcoming season.

The Lightning are clearly trying to create more salary cap space this offseason. Tampa Bay had just under $5.9 million to spend before shedding Miller's deal.

From Vancouver's perspective, the Canucks are doing more than facilitating a salary dump. Miller finished with 13 goals and 34 assists in 2018-19 and has generally been consistent throughout his NHL career. He posted 43, 56 and 58 points in the previous three seasons—making 82 appearances each year as well.

Having said that, the trade looked a little worse for the Canucks when the full terms were revealed.

Miller provides some much-needed help for the trio of Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser. Boeser was third on the team in points (56), with a big gap between him and Alexander Edler (34 points) in fourth.

But giving up a conditional first-rounder is extremely risky for a team that hasn't reached the postseason since 2014-15.