Kemba Walker Remains Hornets' Top Offseason Priority, Mitch Kupchak Says

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters Friday that re-signing Kemba Walker remains the team's top priority, though he added:

"You're talking about a substantial contract that goes out many years. When that happens, it creates some financial inflexibility that you have to deal with. We have to be mindful of a Kemba contract, should we be lucky enough to re-sign him. There could be limitations [on other roster moves], absolutely."

