Kemba Walker Remains Hornets' Top Offseason Priority, Mitch Kupchak Says

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 9: Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 9, 2019 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters Friday that re-signing Kemba Walker remains the team's top priority, though he added:

"You're talking about a substantial contract that goes out many years. When that happens, it creates some financial inflexibility that you have to deal with. We have to be mindful of a Kemba contract, should we be lucky enough to re-sign him. There could be limitations [on other roster moves], absolutely."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

