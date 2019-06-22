USWNT, US Soccer Agree to Mediation over Salary Dispute

United States' Rose Lavelle, right, is substituted by teammate Christen Press during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Stade Océane, in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

The United States Soccer Federation and the 28 USWNT players suing the federation over pay discrimination have agreed to undergo a mediation process, according to Rachel Bachman of the Wall Street Journal and Andrew Das and Kevin Draper of the New York Times.

Per the NYT report: "The mediation is to begin as soon as possible after the women complete play in the Women's World Cup, currently underway in France. The agreement may be the first sign that the long-running dispute between the players and the federation can be resolved outside federal court."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

