Warriors Rumors: Ky Bowman Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Going Undrafted

Nick Lisi/Associated Press

Boston College guard Ky Bowman is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN and Adam Zagoria of the New York Times.

Bowman spent three years with the Eagles, averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.4 steals during his junior season.

