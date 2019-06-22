Warriors Rumors: Ky Bowman Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Going Undrafted

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2019

Boston College's Ky Bowman dribbles down court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Syracuse won 67-56. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Nick Lisi/Associated Press

Boston College guard Ky Bowman is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN and Adam Zagoria of the New York Times.

Bowman spent three years with the Eagles, averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.4 steals during his junior season. 

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    3 Reasons to Love the Dubs' Draft Night

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    3 Reasons to Love the Dubs' Draft Night

    Blue Man Hoop
    via Blue Man Hoop

    Get to Know the Dubs’ 2019 NBA Draft Picks

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Get to Know the Dubs’ 2019 NBA Draft Picks

    Golden State Warriors
    via Golden State Warriors

    Jimmer Fredette, Dedric Lawson Could Join Summer League Roster

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Jimmer Fredette, Dedric Lawson Could Join Summer League Roster

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Rumors: Nets 'Gaining Confidence' They Can Sign KD

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Rumors: Nets 'Gaining Confidence' They Can Sign KD

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report