Warriors Rumors: Jimmer Fredette, Dedric Lawson Could Join Summer League Roster

Jimmermania could be headed to the Golden State Warriors.

Well, at least their summer league team.

Mark Medina of the Mercury News reported Jimmer Fredette and former Kansas star Dedric Lawson are among the names being considered for a roster spot during the Vegas session.

Fredette played six games with the Phoenix Suns last season, his first NBA action since 2015-16. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.3 assists on 27.6 percent shooting.

Lawson went undrafted Thursday night despite a stellar junior season at Kansas. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports previously reported Lawson had agreed to join the Warriors for summer league.

A 6'9" power forward with the ability to stretch the floor, Lawson averaged 19.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game last season at Kansas. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and was named the conference's Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Memphis.

Of the two, Lawson is far likelier to stick around if he impresses the Warriors. Lawson flashed some passing ability while he was at Memphis he wasn't able to show at Kansas, and Golden State is undoubtedly attracted to his versatility as a potential bench piece.

Jimmer is Jimmer. He's 30 at this point and might impress enough to get a training camp invite but appears more likely to wind up back in China, where he's emerged as a star. Given that he will be one of the oldest summer league participants, Fredette will need to impress in a major way to open the eyes of scouts.