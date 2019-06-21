Video: Zion Williamson Says His Favorite Avengers Character Is Thanos

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Zion Williamson is quickly endearing himself to New Orleans.

At a press conference in New Orleans on Friday, Williamson explained the Avengers-inspired story behind his decision to tell fans "let's dance" immediately after the Pelicans drafted him No. 1 overall in Thursday night's 2019 NBA draft:

Fortunately for Williamson, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin isn't planning to place Thanos-level pressure on him to save the franchise:

Before Williamson addressed the countless Pelicans fans gathered in downtown New Orleans, the 18-year-old Duke product tearfully thanked his mother—his favorite real-life superhero—for all of her sacrifices while talking with ESPN's Maria Taylor:

The Pelicans also reportedly agreed to trade the No. 4 selection to the Atlanta Hawks for picks No. 8, 17 and 35, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, which resulted in Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Marcos Louzada Silva, respectively.