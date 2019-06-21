College Football 2019 Week 1 Odds: Complete Betting Lines for Opening Matchups

College Football 2019 Week 1 Odds: Complete Betting Lines for Opening MatchupsJune 21, 2019
If the Week 1 lines for the 2019 college football season are any indication, we will likely be heading for a lot of blowouts to begin the campaign.
Here's a look at the lines for notable games via Caesars:
Florida (-7.5) vs. Miami
Georgia Tech vs. Clemson (-34)
Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio State (-27)
Duke vs. Alabama (-32)
Boise State vs. Florida State (-4)
Georgia (-20) vs. Vanderbilt
Oregon vs. Auburn (-3)
Louisiana Tech vs. Texas (-20.5)
Fresno State vs. USC (-13.5)
Houston vs. Oklahoma (-26)
Notre Dame (-20) vs. Louisville
