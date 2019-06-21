College Football 2019 Week 1 Odds: Complete Betting Lines for Opening Matchups

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

If the Week 1 lines for the 2019 college football season are any indication, we will likely be heading for a lot of blowouts to begin the campaign.

Here's a look at the lines for notable games via Caesars:

Florida (-7.5) vs. Miami

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson (-34)

Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio State (-27)

Duke vs. Alabama (-32)

Boise State vs. Florida State (-4)

Georgia (-20) vs. Vanderbilt

Oregon vs. Auburn (-3)

Louisiana Tech vs. Texas (-20.5)

Fresno State vs. USC (-13.5)

Houston vs. Oklahoma (-26)

Notre Dame (-20) vs. Louisville

Full lines available at Caesars

