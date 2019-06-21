College Football 2019 Week 1 Odds: Complete Betting Lines for Opening Matchups

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) drops back to pass during the second half of Alabama's A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

If the Week 1 lines for the 2019 college football season are any indication, we will likely be heading for a lot of blowouts to begin the campaign. 

Here's a look at the lines for notable games via Caesars

Florida (-7.5) vs. Miami

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson (-34)

Florida Atlantic vs. Ohio State (-27)

Duke vs. Alabama (-32)

Boise State vs. Florida State (-4)

Georgia (-20) vs. Vanderbilt 

Oregon vs. Auburn (-3)

Louisiana Tech vs. Texas (-20.5)

Fresno State vs. USC (-13.5)

Houston vs. Oklahoma (-26)

Notre Dame (-20) vs. Louisville

Full lines available at Caesars

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Eight Teams with the Closest Thing to QB Depth in Transfer Portal Era

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Eight Teams with the Closest Thing to QB Depth in Transfer Portal Era

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Baker Says He 'Doesn't Like' Texas QB Sam Ehlinger 👀

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Baker Says He 'Doesn't Like' Texas QB Sam Ehlinger 👀

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Tua's NFL Future As Bright As We Think?

    Why 'Tank for Tua' may not be a good idea

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Is Tua's NFL Future As Bright As We Think?

    Why 'Tank for Tua' may not be a good idea

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Purdue Lands 4-Star QB Commit

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Purdue Lands 4-Star QB Commit

    Hammer and Rails
    via Hammer and Rails