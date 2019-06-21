Andre Iguodala: 'It Was a Relief' When Warriors' Finals Series vs. Raptors Ended

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Among the many emotions experienced by the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Finals, a sense of calm and ease wouldn't likely be high on the list.

However, according to Andre Iguodala, that is exactly how the Warriors felt at the conclusion of their series against the Toronto Raptors.

"It was a relief when it ended," Iguodala said on ESPN's The Jump. "The kitchen sink was thrown at us."

The Warriors' quest for a three-peat ended with a 114-110 loss to the Raptors in Game 6 on June 13.

In that series-ending loss, Golden State lost Klay Thompson to a torn ACL in the third quarter when he landed awkwardly attempting a dunk. He scored 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting prior to hurting his knee.

Thompson's injury came after Kevin Durant, who missed the previous nine games with a strained calf, ruptured his Achilles during the second quarter of Game 5 three days earlier.

Golden State was also playing with Kevon Looney at less than 100 percent after he suffered a costal cartilage fracture in Game 2 against Toronto. Iguodala dealt with a calf injury that caused him to miss Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Winning at the rate the Warriors have over the past five years takes a physical toll. They've averaged 102.6 games played between the regular season and playoffs dating back to the 2014-15 campaign.

It's a testament to the Warriors' talent and resolve they were able to band together and come as close as they did to winning a third straight title with all of the hurdles they faced in this year's postseason.