Lakers Rumors: Jordan Caroline Agrees to Contract with LA After Going Undrafted

John Locher/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted free agent Jordan Caroline to a contract Friday, according to Harrison Faigen of SB Nation's Silver Screen & Roll.

Caroline was not selected in Thursday's 2019 NBA draft despite enjoying a highly productive college career at Nevada.

L.A. has been active on the undrafted free-agent market thus far. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported earlier Friday that the Lakers signed Gonzaga's Zach Norvell to a two-way deal.

Caroline started his college career at Southern Illinois before transferring to Nevada. During his three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Caroline helped lead the team to three NCAA tournament appearances.

Last season, Nevada was ranked as high as fifth in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Caroline was a big reason for that, as he averaged 17.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

In 2017-18, Caroline put up 17.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest for a Nevada team that reached the Sweet 16.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Caroline is a 6'7" wing who is a solid defender, scorer and rebounder. He also expanded his game last season and became a bigger three-point threat, knocking down 1.4 per game, which marked a career high.

Between Caroline and Norvell, the Lakers have signed two versatile swingmen who will be cheap additions to the roster if they make it.

L.A. has little on the roster aside from LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and the newly acquired Anthony Davis, which makes filling out the roster with cheap and talented players a must.

The Lakers also landed Iowa State small forward Talen Horton-Tucker in a trade with the Orlando Magic after he was taken with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

If even one of Caroline, Norvell or Horton-Tucker develops into a regular contributor as a rookie, it will be a big win for a Lakers team that is expected to contend for a championship.