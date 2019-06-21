Alex Smith on Return to NFL After Leg Injury: 'That's the Plan'

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Seven months after suffering a career-threatening leg injury (broken tibia and fibula in his right leg), Washington quarterback Alex Smith still has his sights set on playing football again as he continues the rehab process.

"That's the plan. That's the plan," Smith told Angie Goff of Fox 5 DC (around the 5:45 mark). "Steps. I gotta conquer some more steps before I get there, but yeah. ... The steps I'm at right now are lifestyle steps."

