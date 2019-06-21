Lakers Rumors: Zach Norvell Agrees to Contract After Going Undrafted

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) reacts after a 3-pointer in the first half against the Fairleigh Dickinson in a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)
Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers and former Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell agreed to a two-way NBA contract Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Norvell entered the 2019 NBA draft after his sophomore season, but he was not selected on Thursday.

Following the acquisition of Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, Norvell is a low-cost signing who can help fill out the bottom part of L.A.'s roster if he makes the team.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

