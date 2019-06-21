Lakers Rumors: Zach Norvell Agrees to Contract After Going Undrafted

Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers and former Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell agreed to a two-way NBA contract Friday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Norvell entered the 2019 NBA draft after his sophomore season, but he was not selected on Thursday.

Following the acquisition of Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, Norvell is a low-cost signing who can help fill out the bottom part of L.A.'s roster if he makes the team.

