NBA Draft Grades 2019: Letter Marks, Results and Analysis for Every Team

The first two teams to finalize their picks at the 2019 NBA draft ended up with two of the best draft hauls in the league by the time Thursday night was over.

New Orleans and Memphis are in line to have success for years to come in the Western Conference because of the moves they made in the first round.

While Zion Williamson and Ja Morant are important pieces to each franchise, the value they got with their other selections made them stand out even more.

Of the Eastern Conference teams, Cleveland looked to be one that brought in a handful of quality young players in the first round, while Atlanta and a few others also put together nice drafts.

2019 NBA Draft Results

Grades

Atlanta: A

Boston: A-

Brooklyn: B-

Charlotte: C

Chicago: B-

Cleveland: A

Dallas: C+

Denver: B+

Detroit: B-

Golden State: C

Houston: N/A

Indiana: B

Los Angeles Clippers: B-

Los Angeles Lakers: C

Memphis: A

Miami: B+

Milwaukee: N/A

Minnesota: B-

New Orleans: A

New York: B

Oklahoma City: B-

Orlando: C-

Philadelphia: C

Phoenix: C-

Portland: A-

Sacramento: C

San Antonio: B+

Toronto: C+

Utah: C+

Washington: B-

Analysis

New Orleans: A

The Pelicans have to be thrilled with how the last week has gone in terms of trades and draft picks.

Although it stinks to lose Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans came away with an impressive haul in the draft to complement the pieces it got from Saturday's trade.

Zion Williamson has been the clear-cut No. 1 pick since the end of the men's college basketball season, and he should make an immediate impact on and off the court in the Big Easy.

By trading down out of the No. 4 pick and acquiring Nos. 8 and 17 from Atlanta, the Pelicans were able to pick up two key pieces.

Jaxson Hayes is not Davis, but he is a solid rim protector with good offensive skills who can work in the paint and benefit from the plethora of shooters on the roster.

The Pelicans also added Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who has an opportunity to grow as a scorer and a shooting guard behind a few other young pieces on the depth chart.

Not only did New Orleans maximize the value of the No. 4 pick, it added pieces for long-term success in Williamson, Hayes and Alexander-Walker.

If you add them to Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, that makes a strong core to build from, and a playoff spot in the Western Conference is more than attainable next season.

Memphis: A

Memphis also aligned itself nicely for the future with its two first-round draft picks.

Ja Morant was as much of a lock at No. 2 as Williamson was with the top pick, and by having him available in that spot, the Grizzlies were able to improve other facets of their roster through the Mike Conley trade with Utah.

The Jazz sent the No. 23 pick to Memphis, who in turn used that to move up to No. 21 to select Brandon Clarke.

The Grizzlies gave up the No. 23 pick and a 2024 second-round pick, which is a small price to pay to move up two spots and select a player who some draft experts thought would land in the lottery.

Clarke turned himself into one of the best two-way players in the NCAA during his time at Gonzaga, and he should be a nice complement to Jaren Jackson in the Memphis frontcourt.

The Grizzlies still have some work to do on the rest of their roster to move up a few tiers in the Western Conference hierarchy, but they set themselves up for improvements Thursday.

Morant is the point guard of the future and should be able to handle the role vacated by Conley, while Jackson and Clarke could form one of the best young paint duos in the league once they jell together.

Cleveland: A

Cleveland head coach John Beilein got himself three solid backcourt players to build around in his first year in charge.

By standing pat at No. 5, the Cavaliers benefited from Atlanta's trade up to No. 4 to pick De'Andre Hunter, with Darius Garland landing in their lap.

There will be some concerns as to how Garland and Collin Sexton play together, but the Cavs got the best value at No. 5 by selecting a player who generated a ton of buzz in the days before the draft.

With the No. 26 pick, the Cavs took an experienced shooter in Dylan Windler, who emerged as one of the nation's elite guards during his final season at Belmont.

Cleveland took a measured risk by trading back into the first round to take Kevin Porter Jr. at No. 30, but that is a pick that could be worth the price.

Porter had some off-the-court concerns from a suspension at USC, but his talent is undeniable and he was projected by some to be a lottery selection.

By adding three talented guards to partner with Sexton, Cleveland assured itself there will be no lack of backcourt production.

Beilein still has to find a way to fill out his roster, especially in the frontcourt where he needs more balance, but this is a good starting point for his time in Cleveland.

