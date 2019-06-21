Bol Bol to Nuggets: Best Twitter Reaction for Denver's 2nd-Round NBA Draft Pick

It seemingly took all night, but Bol Bol was finally selected with the No. 44 pick of the 2019 NBA draft. While the Miami Heat selected him, he was sent to the Denver Nuggets for a future second-round pick and cash, per Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated.

This seems like a major drop for a player who was considered by some to be a top-10 talent.

Even with the long wait, he was excited about the opportunity:

There were several question marks about Bol that caused him to slide:

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman rated him the No. 21 prospect in the class on his final big board.

However, several current Nuggets players were excited about his acquisition:

Kyle Kuzma is also a fan of the prospect:

His highlights during his short freshman season were noteworthy:

It's the second straight season the Nuggets went with a high-upside but risky option in the draft:

Bol has a chance to be one of the biggest steals of the night.    

