Bol Bol to Nuggets: Best Twitter Reaction for Denver's 2nd-Round NBA Draft Pick
June 21, 2019
It seemingly took all night, but Bol Bol was finally selected with the No. 44 pick of the 2019 NBA draft. While the Miami Heat selected him, he was sent to the Denver Nuggets for a future second-round pick and cash, per Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Bol Bol is headed to the Nuggets carrying on his father’s legacy 🙏 https://t.co/SBjAhbhJiS
This seems like a major drop for a player who was considered by some to be a top-10 talent.
Even with the long wait, he was excited about the opportunity:
John Canzano @johncanzanobft
Bol Bol: “I’ve been dreaming of this my whole life and it feels pretty good.” Bol has a chance to make the league's GMs look dumb. Up to him now.
There were several question marks about Bol that caused him to slide:
Fran Fraschilla @franfraschilla
Wow. Bol Bol heading to @nuggets. Because of questions about him: body, injuries, effort, I wasn’t huge fan. Hope he heads to Denver with a giant chip on his shoulder and proves everyone (including me) wrong. He’s a young man with an @NBA dream.
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Asking around, haven't yet heard any specific/hidden red flag for why Bol lasted til 44, outside of the obvious "foot issues, motor, etc."
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Bol Bol's medicals are not good, I'm told. The feedback on him wasn't great either.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman rated him the No. 21 prospect in the class on his final big board.
However, several current Nuggets players were excited about his acquisition:
Kyle Kuzma is also a fan of the prospect:
His highlights during his short freshman season were noteworthy:
It's the second straight season the Nuggets went with a high-upside but risky option in the draft:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Denver is drafting a second straight rehab project --- Michael Porter Jr., and now Bol Bol. Porter Jr., was a redshirt with the Nuggets and has showed the tremendous promise of his high school career in recent months. Now, Denver turns its attention to Bol.
Marc Moser TV @RadioMoser
The @nuggets are sly, super duper sly. Bol Bol could end up as a really awesome piece for the future and the fact they’ve set themselves up to be able to do this is (again) is freakin’ awesome. They turned a ho-hum draft where they had zero picks into a potentially serious player
Bol has a chance to be one of the biggest steals of the night.
