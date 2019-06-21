Undrafted NBA Free Agents 2019: Latest Details on Top Rookie Signings

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The odds are significantly stacked against undrafted players eventually carving out successful NBA careers, but there's precedent to get it done.

No one picked Ben Wallace out of Virginia Union University in 1996, and all he did was play 16 NBA seasons, make five All-NBA teams and win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award four times. Bruce Bowen was a key cog on three NBA championship teams for the San Antonio Spurs and made eight All-NBA Defensive teams.

The examples continue, including 16-year veteran and three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem and 13-year NBA vet J.J. Barea.

The bottom line is that some undrafted players have enjoyed better careers than No. 1 overall picks. It's uncommon, of course, but it wouldn't be shocking to see any of the players listed below carve out solid NBA careers.

Here's a look at some top undrafted players and their NBA destinations.

Kris Wilkes (UCLA, F, Sophomore)

UCLA forward Kris Wilkes has signed a two-way deal with the New York Knicks, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Wilkes averaged 17.4 points on 43.3 percent shooting and 4.8 rebounds during his final UCLA season.

The 6'6", 210-pound ex-Bruin impressed at the NBA Scouting Combine, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony:

Wilkes couldn't find a much better landing spot than the young and rebuilding Knicks, where he can carve out some playing time. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him on the active roster this season if he begins to fulfill the potential Givony referenced.

Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech, G, Senior)

The Washington Wizards agreed with Virginia Tech guard Justin Robinson on a multiyear contract with a "substantial guarantee," per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Robinson averaged 13.5 points on 47.3 percent shooting and 5.0 assists for the Hokies during his senior season. He was limited to 24 games after suffering an injured left foot.

The 6'2", 195-pound point guard may find a role on Washington, who will be without starting floor general John Wall to start the season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Dean Wade (Kansas State, F, Senior)

The Cleveland Cavaliers inked Kansas State senior forward Dean Wade to a two-way contract, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Wade suffered numerous foot injuries that limited him to 25 games and forced him to miss the Big 12 tournament and NCAA tournament.

His numbers dipped from his junior to senior seasons: Wade posted 16.2 points on 55.0 percent shooting during his third KSU campaign before averaging 12.9 points on 49.2 percent shooting last season.

Jalen Lecque (Brewster Academy, PG)



The Phoenix Suns agrred with Brewster Academy point guard Jalen Lecque on a four-year undrafted free-agent deal, per Charania.

Lecque, a 4-star recruit who ranks 40th in 247Sports' class of 2019 composite rankings, committed to play basketball at North Carolina State. However, he decided to skip college for the NBA draft, an option the 19-year-old had after a fifth year in high school.

Per Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, Lecque had the No. 1 vertical at the NBA Scouting Combine at 43 inches.

Zylan Cheatham (Arizona State, F, Senior)



Arizona State junior forward Zylan Cheatham is a New Orleans Pelican as an undrafted free agent, per HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy.

Cheatham averaged 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds during his lone season at ASU. He transferred to Bobby Hurley's program after two years with the San Diego State Aztecs. Wasserman wrote that Cheatham "could have something to offer right away in terms of energy and hustle."

Marques Bolden (Duke, C, Junior)

Duke center Marques Bolden agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Kennedy.

Bolden had 5.3 points on 72.6 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 19.1 minutes per game during his junior season.

The rebuilding Cavs are stockpiling young talent, and Bolden could find his way into the rotation on a team years away from contending again. Kevin Love and Larry Nance are the only Cavs big men under contract in two years.



Naz Reid (LSU, F/C, Freshman)

LSU big man Naz Reid is a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves after agreeing to a two-way contract, per Charania.

The 6'10", 240-pound Reid averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The big man also showcased his range, hitting 33.3 percent of his three-pointers.

Reid is an excellent fit on a Timberwolves team that could be looking for more youth and depth in the frontcourt around franchise center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Luguentz Dort (Arizona State, G, Freshman)

Arizona State freshman guard Luguentz Dort agreed to a full two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Dort averaged 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists during his lone season at ASU.

Numerous basketball analysts were surprised Dort did not get drafted, including Doug Haller of The Athletic. The rest of the NBA's loss could be Oklahoma City's gain, however: Wasserman ranked him 33rd on his final big board.

Jaylen Hoard (Wake Forest, F, Freshman)

Wake Forest freshman forward Jaylen Hoard signed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 6'8" Hoard averaged 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds in his lone season for the Demon Deacons.

The 5-star recruit was ranked 24th overall and sixth among small forwards on 247Sports' list of the top class of 2018 prospects.