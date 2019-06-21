Jarrett Culver 'Demanded' Agent Find Him Gym for Workout After 2019 NBA Draft

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves rookie guard Jarrett Culver isn't wasting time getting ready for the 2019-20 NBA season.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Culver "demanded" that his agents find him a gym for a post-draft workout after the T-Wolves acquired the sixth overall pick from the Phoenix Suns:

Culver wasn't a highly touted prospect coming out of Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas. The 3-star recruit was ranked 312th in 247Sports' Class of 2017 rankings and wasn't even listed as a top-20 prospect in his state.

However, Culver worked his way to the pinnacle of NCAA Division I basketball in just two years, leading the Texas Tech Red Raiders to the national championship game before they fell 85-77 to Virginia in overtime.

He was an excellent two-way player at Texas Tech and has drawn multiple comparisons to four-time All-Star and four-time NBA All-Defensive Team member Jimmy Butler, including one from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

Butler has earned a reputation for being one of the game's hardest workers, and Culver is on his way there too if Thamel's report is any indication.