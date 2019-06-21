Jarrett Culver 'Demanded' Agent Find Him Gym for Workout After 2019 NBA Draft

Jarrett Culver 'Demanded' Agent Find Him Gym for Workout After 2019 NBA DraftJune 21, 2019
Minnesota Timberwolves rookie guard Jarrett Culver isn't wasting time getting ready for the 2019-20 NBA season.
According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Culver "demanded" that his agents find him a gym for a post-draft workout after the T-Wolves acquired the sixth overall pick from the Phoenix Suns:
Pete Thamel @PeteThamel
Great nugget for @YahooSports NBA Draft show: Jarrett Culver demanded that his agents find a gym for him to workout after the draft. (Which will be like midnight). His reps told me they have one reserved. @TexasTechMBB coach Chris Beard: "The game consumes him."
Culver wasn't a highly touted prospect coming out of Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas. The 3-star recruit was ranked 312th in 247Sports' Class of 2017 rankings and wasn't even listed as a top-20 prospect in his state.
However, Culver worked his way to the pinnacle of NCAA Division I basketball in just two years, leading the Texas Tech Red Raiders to the national championship game before they fell 85-77 to Virginia in overtime.
He was an excellent two-way player at Texas Tech and has drawn multiple comparisons to four-time All-Star and four-time NBA All-Defensive Team member Jimmy Butler, including one from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.
Butler has earned a reputation for being one of the game's hardest workers, and Culver is on his way there too if Thamel's report is any indication.
Jaylen Nowell Scouting Report 📝
Everything you need to know about the T-Wolves' No. 43 pick