Look: Houston Rockets Unveil New Uniforms for 2019-20 NBA Season

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

Houston Rockets' James Harden, left, and Chris Paul confer in an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

While the basketball world was focused on the 2019 NBA draft, the Houston Rockets used Thursday night as an opportunity to unveil a new set of threads.

Houston's latest uniforms include a modernized design as well as a new font:

The Rockets have undergone a bit of an identity makeover this offseason, as they previously introduced a new secondary logo:

It's unclear if the team's changes will be cosmetic only or if major roster pieces will be involved as well.

Earlier this week, ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon quoted an anonymous Rockets source who said there is "too much damn turmoil" within the organization. Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill followed by reporting that star point guard Chris Paul demanded a trade, and 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden "issued a 'him or me' edict."

Paul since denied the report via Instagram.

