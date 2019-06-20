Knicks NBA Draft Rumors: NYK Looking to Buy 2nd-Round Pick

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

GREENBURG, NY - JULY 17: New York Knicks team President, Steve Mills and Jeff Hornacek of the New York Knicks introduce General Manager Scott Perry at a pess conference at the at Knicks Practice Center July 17, 2017 in Greenburg, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Steve Freeman/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are hopeful of buying a second-round pick in Thursday's 2019 NBA draft, according to The Athletic's Michael Scotto.

The Knicks have their own first-rounder, the No. 3 overall selection, and the No. 55 pick, which they landed in a 2015 trade with the Houston Rockets.

One would presume this is part of the Knicks' plan to sign one or possibly two marquee free agents. The team has $67.7 million in practical salary cap space, per Spotrac, which is enough to offer two max-level contracts.

Should New York succeed in that regard, it wouldn't have much left to fill out the roster. The team could use another second-round pick on a cost-effective role player to add depth or instead target an international player it can keep overseas so as not to impact its payroll.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman tweeted Thursday he "would bet" New York will trade point guard Frank Ntilikina on draft night and could settle for a second-round pick for the 20-year-old French international.

If nothing else, hoarding as many picks as possible is a sensible strategy for where the Knicks are. Should the worst-case scenario happen and they strike out in free agency, they'd be left with a squad mostly devoid of true building blocks—excluding the players they add in the 2019 draft.

Second-rounders generally don't amount to much, but occasionally a team can find a Draymond Green, Isaiah Thomas or Malcolm Brogdon.

The Knicks haven't had that kind of luck in the draft in recent years, but that shouldn't stop the front office from getting as many chances as it can to strike gold.

Related

    Report: Pacers Trade for TJ Warren

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Pacers Trade for TJ Warren

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Knicks Shopping Ntilikina for 2nd-Round Pick

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Report: Knicks Shopping Ntilikina for 2nd-Round Pick

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Could Target These 5 Prospects with 2nd-Rd Pick

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks Could Target These 5 Prospects with 2nd-Rd Pick

    SNY
    via SNY

    Report: Knicks Work Out Coby White

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Report: Knicks Work Out Coby White

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report