Look: Bol Bol's Epic Spider-Themed Suit Jacket Wins 2019 NBA Draft

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Bol Bol #1 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates his three point shot in the second half against the Syracuse Orange during the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2018 in New York City.The Oregon Ducks defeated the Syracuse Orange 80-65. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Former Oregon Ducks center Bol Bol won't be the first player selected in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday, but he will be more than ready for his moment in the spotlight.

Hours before the draft was set to get underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Bol created some buzz with an eye-catching outfit, pictured below expected No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson:

Add that to the collection of iconic draft-night suits, along with Jalen Rose's from 1994 and LeBron James' from 2003 (although Bol's has been received much better).

Bol—the son of former NBA center Manute Bol—is the No. 21 prospect in this year's draft class, according to Bleacher Report draft expert Jonathan Wasserman. Per Wasserman, the 7'2" Bol is expected to be taken within the first 22 picks.

