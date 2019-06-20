Rays Reportedly Exploring Splitting Home Games Between Tampa Bay and Montreal

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

In their search for ways to boost attendance, the Tampa Bay Rays have looked into splitting time between Florida and Canada.

Per ESPN.com's Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball's executive council has granted the Rays permission to explore a plan that would allow them to start the season playing home games in Tampa Bay and finish their home schedule in Montreal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.