Douglas Costa Talks Neymar, Philippe Coutinho Summer Transfer Rumours

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Brazil winger Douglas Costa has said he has "no idea" if Neymar will leave Paris Saint-Germain in this transfer window.

Since his move from Barcelona to PSG in the summer of 2017, there has been constant speculation regarding Neymar and a possible departure from the French capital. Rumours about a switch have intensified recently, though.

Speaking about his compatriot, Costa said he doesn't know what decision Neymar will make, per Ben Spratt of Goal.

"I have no idea [where Neymar will go], I guess nobody knows—only Neymar," said the Juventus winger. "That's a very personal decision but he will choose the best for his career."

Julien Laurens of ESPN FC reported that the French champions are open to selling the Brazilian during the current window, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and former club Barcelona mentioned as possible suitors.

Here is more of what Laurens had to say about the possible PSG sale:

At the moment, Barcelona are the team most strongly linked with the forward, and reports about a move to re-sign the player have surfaced in the Catalan press:

Neymar isn't the only high-profile Brazilian linked with a possible transfer this summer, as Philippe Coutinho's status at Barcelona also appears to be in major doubt.

The former Liverpool player has struggled to show his best since making a move from the Reds to the Blaugrana in January 2018. Costa has backed his Brazil team-mate to come good, though.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

"He is a fantastic player," he said. "We know that he was very important in Liverpool. In Barcelona, he's still searching for his space. But he is phenomenal."

While Neymar is missing the Copa America due to injury, Coutinho appears set to play a key role for Brazil and was on the scoresheet twice in their 3-0 win over Bolivia in their tournament opener:

Squawka Football compared the statistics of some of the players who may yet line up alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in the Barcelona attack next season:

According to Ramiro Aldunate of Marca, the Catalan giants are considering offering Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele to PSG in order to fund any deal for Neymar.

Although Neymar has won two Ligue 1 titles in his two seasons at PSG and been a frequent goalscorer, the latter part of each campaign has been blemished by injury. It means he's been unable to help the team progress in the UEFA Champions League, as they've suffered back-to-back last-16 exits.

During his time at Barcelona, Neymar was a major success, linking up to great effect with Messi and Suarez. He won the Champions League, La Liga twice and the Copa del Rey three times in his four-year spell at the Camp Nou.