Norway vs. Australia: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT/Getty Images

Norway and Australia each came second in their respective 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup groups and will meet in the round of 16 on Saturday at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

The Matildas took silver in Group C and look the more dangerous of the two teams after finishing the first round with a 4-1 win over Jamaica, ending up just ahead of third-placed Brazil on goal difference.

Norway's defeat to unbeaten hosts France saw them finish second in Group A, and they needed two penalties to beat South Korea 2-1 on Monday as they advanced to the last 16, per Fox Soccer:

Australia are hoping to feature in the quarter-finals of a fourth successive World Cup and are favourites to get the better of Norway, who haven't made it past the round of 16 since 2007.

Date: Saturday, June 22

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Venu: Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Odds

Norway: 19-10

Draw: 12-5

Australia: 5-4

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Three teams finished tied on six points apiece in Group C as Italy edged Australia and Brazil, with the Matildas enjoying arguably their best performance at a World Cup to date.

Coach Ante Milicic's side have scored eight goals thus far—one short of their all-time best return—and are within reach of recording three wins at a tournament finals for the first time.

Star forward Sam Kerr scored all four of their goals against the Reggae Girlz and earlier paid homage to Tim Cahill with his signature corner flag-boxing celebration. The men's national team legend responded after the round-of-16 bracket was decided:

A lot of pressure rides on the shoulders of captain Kerr, 25, who is breaking records in her third appearance at a World Cup:

Australia may have won three group games had they not succumbed to a 2-1 comeback against Italy in their opener. However, Norway were more deserving runners-up to France in Group A.

The Grasshoppers were victims of a decisive penalty decision when they lost 2-1 to Les Bleues on Matchday 2 but benefited from the officials against South Korea, per OptaJoe:

Larissa Crummer—who didn't make the 2019 World Cup squad—scored a 90th-minute winner for Australia when they beat Norway 4-3 at the Algarve Cup in February 2018. The Europeans have lost twice and drawn once in three meetings with their foes from Down Under, per Soccerway.

Kerr will be one to watch as Australia look to build off a promising group draw in the knockout stages, though Norway's record of six wins in their last eight games shows they're not to be taken lightly.