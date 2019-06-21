Norway vs. Australia: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Norway vs. Australia: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019June 21, 2019
Norway and Australia each came second in their respective 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup groups and will meet in the round of 16 on Saturday at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.
The Matildas took silver in Group C and look the more dangerous of the two teams after finishing the first round with a 4-1 win over Jamaica, ending up just ahead of third-placed Brazil on goal difference.
Norway's defeat to unbeaten hosts France saw them finish second in Group A, and they needed two penalties to beat South Korea 2-1 on Monday as they advanced to the last 16, per Fox Soccer:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Here's how the #FIFAWWC bracket looks after Tuesday's games. 🔒 LOCKED IN: #GER #FRA #ESP #NOR #AUS #ITA Only confirmed Round of 16 matchup so far: Norway vs Australia. https://t.co/8Xf3X0lJur
Australia are hoping to feature in the quarter-finals of a fourth successive World Cup and are favourites to get the better of Norway, who haven't made it past the round of 16 since 2007.
Date: Saturday, June 22
Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
Venu: Allianz Riviera, Nice, France
Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)
TV Info: BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)
Odds
Norway: 19-10
Draw: 12-5
Australia: 5-4
Via Oddschecker.com.
Preview
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories
Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background
N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award
Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?
Three teams finished tied on six points apiece in Group C as Italy edged Australia and Brazil, with the Matildas enjoying arguably their best performance at a World Cup to date.
Coach Ante Milicic's side have scored eight goals thus far—one short of their all-time best return—and are within reach of recording three wins at a tournament finals for the first time.
Star forward Sam Kerr scored all four of their goals against the Reggae Girlz and earlier paid homage to Tim Cahill with his signature corner flag-boxing celebration. The men's national team legend responded after the round-of-16 bracket was decided:
TIM CAHILL @Tim_Cahill
So proud of the Matildas and what this team is all about. Keep breaking them barriers and helping kids to follow their DREAMS. Big love to my girl @samkerr1 For laying down the foundations for the next generation, keep enjoying your football and scoring loads of goals ⚽️ https://t.co/wmoyNpUvWQ
A lot of pressure rides on the shoulders of captain Kerr, 25, who is breaking records in her third appearance at a World Cup:
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Sam Kerr is the 3rd player in #FIFAWWC history to score 4+ goals in 1 game! 👀🇦🇺 She joins Alex Morgan and Michelle Akers, who both scored 5. 🔥🔥 https://t.co/d8QUDR4Ndr
Australia may have won three group games had they not succumbed to a 2-1 comeback against Italy in their opener. However, Norway were more deserving runners-up to France in Group A.
The Grasshoppers were victims of a decisive penalty decision when they lost 2-1 to Les Bleues on Matchday 2 but benefited from the officials against South Korea, per OptaJoe:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
6 - Courtesy of Norway's two penalty kick goals, this is only the sixth occasion a team has scored 2+ spot-kicks in a Women’s World Cup game but the second at #FIFAWWC19 after Spain against South Africa. Slotted. https://t.co/YLILmK3ZbY
Larissa Crummer—who didn't make the 2019 World Cup squad—scored a 90th-minute winner for Australia when they beat Norway 4-3 at the Algarve Cup in February 2018. The Europeans have lost twice and drawn once in three meetings with their foes from Down Under, per Soccerway.
Kerr will be one to watch as Australia look to build off a promising group draw in the knockout stages, though Norway's record of six wins in their last eight games shows they're not to be taken lightly.
USWNT Beats Sweden to Win Group F
Next up: Round of 16 vs. Spain on Monday