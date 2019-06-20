5-Star 2021 QB Brock Vandagriff Commits to Oklahoma over Auburn, More

Brett Deering/Getty Images

One of the top high school football prospects in the class of 2021 is off the board.

Brock Vandagriff, a 5-star quarterback for Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia, committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday.

He spoke about that decision with Chad Simmons of Rivals:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.