5-Star 2021 QB Brock Vandagriff Commits to Oklahoma over Auburn, More

5-Star 2021 QB Brock Vandagriff Commits to Oklahoma over Auburn, MoreJune 20, 2019
One of the top high school football prospects in the class of 2021 is off the board.
Brock Vandagriff, a 5-star quarterback for Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia, committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday.
He spoke about that decision with Chad Simmons of Rivals:
