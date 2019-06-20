Celtics Trade Rumors: Aron Baynes Being Shopped Ahead of 2019 NBA Draft

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are reportedly shopping center Aron Baynes around ahead of Thursday's 2019 NBA draft.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, moving the $5.4 million remaining on Baynes' contract without taking back any salary would give the Celtics $23 million in salary-cap space to work with when also taking Kyrie Irving and Al Horford off the books.

Both Irving and Horford are expected to decline their player options for 2019-20 in favor of testing the free-agent market.

