Celtics Trade Rumors: Aron Baynes Being Shopped Ahead of 2019 NBA Draft

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 06: Aron Baynes #46 of the Boston Celtics looks for a pass during the second quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are reportedly shopping center Aron Baynes around ahead of Thursday's 2019 NBA draft.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, moving the $5.4 million remaining on Baynes' contract without taking back any salary would give the Celtics $23 million in salary-cap space to work with when also taking Kyrie Irving and Al Horford off the books.

Both Irving and Horford are expected to decline their player options for 2019-20 in favor of testing the free-agent market. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Bucks Trade Tony Snell to Pistons

    Detroit acquires Snell and the 30th pick from Milwaukee for Jon Leuer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Bucks Trade Tony Snell to Pistons

    Detroit acquires Snell and the 30th pick from Milwaukee for Jon Leuer

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 3 Teams Eyeing Al Horford

    Lakers, Clippers and Mavs expected to be interested

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 3 Teams Eyeing Al Horford

    Lakers, Clippers and Mavs expected to be interested

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Rumors: Durant Planned Vacation with Kyrie Before Achilles Injury

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Rumors: Durant Planned Vacation with Kyrie Before Achilles Injury

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest NBA Draft, FA and Trade Rumors

    🤔 Nets cooling on Kyrie 👀 First 3 picks revealed? 🎷 Utah looking for help in draft

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Latest NBA Draft, FA and Trade Rumors

    🤔 Nets cooling on Kyrie 👀 First 3 picks revealed? 🎷 Utah looking for help in draft

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report