BIG3 Basketball League 2019 Season Schedule and Full Team Rosters

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The BIG3 basketball league made plenty of upgrades ahead of its third season, which is set to begin Saturday in Detroit.

The first noticeable change is the expansion from eight to 12 teams, with Aliens, Bivouac, Enemies and Triplets joining the league participants from 2018.

In addition to the team expansion, the BIG3 will have games at two different venues for the majority of the regular season.

On Saturday, six teams will play at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to open the season, while the other six teams play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis a day later.

BIG3 Season Schedule

The full schedule for the 2019 regular season and playoffs can be found on the league website.

Week 1 Matchups

Saturday, June 22

Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Power vs. 3's Company

Enemies vs. Bivouac

Sunday, June 23

Triplets vs. Aliens

Tri-State vs. Killer 3s

Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers

Rosters

The rosters for each of the 12 BIG3 teams can be found here.

Among the additions to the league in 2019 are Greg Oden, who will play for Aliens, and Enemies teammates Gilbert Arenas and Lamar Odom.

Defending champion Power returns Most Valuable Player Corey Maggette, Defensive Player of the Year Chris Andersen and Coach of the Year Nancy Lieberman.

The league's leading scorer from a year ago, Ricky Davis, is back with Ghost Ballers, who finished in last place in 2018.

Power Looking For Back-to-Back Titles

In the brief history of the BIG3, Power has been one of the most successful franchises.

Al Bello/Getty Images

It followed up a trip to the semifinals in 2017 with a championship in 2018, with Maggette and Andersen leading the charge.

Cuttino Mobley and Glen "Big Baby" Davis are co-captains to Maggette on the squad, which also features Mychel Thompson, Ryan Gomes and Quentin Richardson.

Maggette, Mobley and Davis all finished in the top 10 in points, rebounds and steals, while Maggette also landed in second place in assists behind David Hawkins of Tri-State.

If the NBA veterans on the Power roster perform at the same level, it has a decent chance of securing its third consecutive playoff berth, an achievement only the champion and 3 Headed Monsters have the opportunity to earn.

Power does not have to wait any time to assert its dominance atop the BIG3 in 2019, as it opens the season with a championship rematch against 3s Company.

New Franchises Set To Face Off In Week 1

The four new teams in the BIG3 have to wait until Week 2 to test themselves against the established sides in the league.

Enemies and Bivouac will square off in the first meeting of expansion sides Saturday in Detroit.

In addition to Arenas and Odom, Enemies carries Perry Jones, Royce White, Craig Smith and Frank Robinson on its roster.

Bivouac's roster is headlined by 2010 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Josh Smith, who was named captain of the side.

Sunday's opener in Indianapolis marks the inaugural game for Aliens and Triplets.

Aliens boasts a squad headlined by Oden, Brandon Rush and Ryan Hollins, with Nate "Tiny" Archibald as the team's head coach.

The Triplets' roster has some of the most experience in the league, with 17-year NBA veteran Joe Johnson and 14-year Association player Al Jefferson being the most notable names on the roster.

Basketball Hall of Fame member Lisa Leslie is the head coach of Triplets, and she is looking to become the second successive female coach to lead a side to the BIG3 championship.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from BIG3.com.