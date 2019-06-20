Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Trade Will Be Done July 6; Can Open $27.7M in Cap

Paul Kasabian
June 20, 2019

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans' agreed-upon deal to send Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers is expected to become official July 6, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN previously reported the deal was expected to become official on July 6, which is the end of the free-agent moratorium period.

Wojnarowski followed that report with another news item regarding the teams' agreement to move on July 6 if a third team got involved:

That happened when the Atlanta Hawks acquired the No. 4 overall pick, which L.A. has agreed to send to New Orleans, per Wojnarowski.

Both reporters noted the trade would leave Los Angeles with $23.7 million in cap space. However, if Davis waives his trade kicker of $4 million, then L.A. would then have $27.7 million.

That would go a long way towards Los Angeles creating another max salary slot, and Wojnarowski and Bobby Marks wrote the Lakers are looking to rework the Pels deal to try to create that space. Of note, the Lakers are looking for teams to take on some additional contracts, with Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones mentioned.

    

