Report: Space Jam 2 Will Star Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, More

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CA - MAY 20: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles and looks on during a press conference to introduce Frank Vogel as the new head coach on May 20, 2019 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Anthony Davis may have just found a way to make back his $4 million trade kicker.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Davis, Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson will join LeBron James in the Space Jam 2 cast. WNBA stars Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike are also slated for roles. 

Additional NBA and WNBA players are also expected to be part of the cast.

The film will begin production this summer and is scheduled to be released July 16, 2021. It's been a long-rumored project that has been years in the making, with numerous starts and stops. The project was first announced in 2014 before going through numerous changes and ultimately finalizing its producers last year. 

The 1996 original featured Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues in the main cast. A number of other NBA players made cameos. Actor Bill Murray also made a memorable appearance in the film.

Actress Sonequa Martin-Green will play LeBron's wife in the film. No other actors or comedians have been announced for the project.

It's unclear if Klay Thompson's ACL tear will have any affect on the filming. Thompson is expected to miss most or all of the 2019-20 season after being injured in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

James and Davis appear as if they'll be getting a chance to work on their chemistry as teammates on the film set before embarking on a championship quest with the Lakers next season. With there being a little uncertainty regarding Davis' trade kicker after coming over from New Orleans, perhaps LeBron can negotiate a bump in salary for his new teammate in a wink-wink deal. 

Related

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Wasserman gives his two-round prediction for tomorrow's draft

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft 🔮

    Wasserman gives his two-round prediction for tomorrow's draft

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets May Be Stuck with a 'Culture of Me'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets May Be Stuck with a 'Culture of Me'

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mike Conley Traded to Jazz

    Grizzlies send franchise star to Jazz for Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, No. 23 overall and future 1st

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Mike Conley Traded to Jazz

    Grizzlies send franchise star to Jazz for Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, No. 23 overall and future 1st

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Middleton Declines $13M Option

    Khris Middleton and Bucks planning to work together toward long-term deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Middleton Declines $13M Option

    Khris Middleton and Bucks planning to work together toward long-term deal

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report