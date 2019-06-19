Knicks Rumors: NY 'Locked On' Selecting RJ Barrett 3rd in 2019 NBA Draft

Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) reacts after scoring against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Despite working out Darius Garland Wednesday, the New York Knicks are reportedly "locked on" drafting RJ Barrett with the No. 3 overall pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to take Zion Williamson with the first overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft, followed by Ja Morant to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Knicks had a chance to surprise people with the third overall pick, but they now appear ready to take the player many believe the be a clear top-three prospect in this class.

Barrett has done everything he can to be picked by the Knicks, even refusing to work out for other teams.

His former head coach, Mike Krzyzewski, also helped steer the guard to the Knicks.

"RJ will flourish in New York," the Duke coach said on SiriusXM radio, via Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com. "He wants to be here."

The team's need for a pure scorer from the wing also could make Barrett the perfect pick for the team at No. 3.

However, the Knicks' decision to bring Garland in for a last-minute workout showed the organization was at least considering taking the Vanderbilt point guard.

"If they called me in for a workout, I believe so," Garland said, per Ian Begley of SNY.

Things can change before Thursday night, but it now seems the Knicks are ready to make Barrett their pick.

