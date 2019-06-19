College World Series 2019: Wednesday Winners, Scores, Bracket Results

College World Series 2019: Wednesday Winners, Scores, Bracket ResultsJune 19, 2019
After Mother Nature made her presence felt in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night, the 2019 College World Series resumed on Wednesday afternoon with plenty of action to follow.
Not only did the Louisville Cardinals and the Auburn Tigers have to complete their elimination game, but the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Mississippi State Bulldogs were finally able to take the field as well. The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Florida State Seminoles also had a showdown.
Below is a look at the latest action from Omaha.
2019 College World Series Schedule/Results — June 19
Louisville 5, Auburn 3
Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State
Texas Tech vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET
Bracket
Mitch Sherman @mitchsherman
The CWS bracket. No surprise that Arkansas, which was one out away from a title last year, and Florida State, with legendary retiring coach Mike Martin, are playing the Saturday night, opening-round game. https://t.co/bULID3Jl8I
Louisville 5, Auburn 3
Louisville jumped out to a 4-1 lead over Auburn on Tuesday, but because of inclement weather, the Cardinals weren't able to finish off the victory until Wednesday.
Tyler Fitzgerald wasted little time in getting the scoring started, hitting a solo shot with two outs in the opening frame:
NCAA Baseball @NCAACWS
Tyler Fitzgerald started the game off with a BANG 💥 #CWS | @LouisvilleBSB https://t.co/UGGHyzKzKL
While Auburn would even the score up in the bottom of the second, the Louisville offense was more than up for the task.
The Cardinals used small ball to perfection in the third, scoring three runs in the frame despite recording only one hit. The name of the game is get 'em on, get 'em over, get 'em in—and that's exactly what they did.
NCAA Baseball @NCAACWS
Louisville has two more cross the plate and their lead increases to 3! #CWS | @LouisvilleBSB https://t.co/28zf27EK8v
Then, Mother Nature struck, causing a postponement after four innings. When the game resumed on Wednesday, it took some time for the bats to get going.
Auburn cut into the deficit with an RBI double by designated hitter Conor Davis. But again, Louisville had an answer:
NCAA Baseball @NCAACWS
Louisville responds! The Cardinals regain a 3 run lead. #CWS | @LouisvilleBSB https://t.co/XCB8nfsKbu
Davis (3-5, 2 RBI) added a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth, which made him just the second player since 2011 to record three extra-base hits in a College World Series game, according to NCAA Baseball. However, that would not be enough to save the Tigers' season.
