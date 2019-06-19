College World Series 2019: Wednesday Winners, Scores, Bracket Results

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

After Mother Nature made her presence felt in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday night, the 2019 College World Series resumed on Wednesday afternoon with plenty of action to follow.

Not only did the Louisville Cardinals and the Auburn Tigers have to complete their elimination game, but the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Mississippi State Bulldogs were finally able to take the field as well. The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Florida State Seminoles also had a showdown.

Below is a look at the latest action from Omaha.

2019 College World Series Schedule/Results — June 19

Louisville 5, Auburn 3

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State

Texas Tech vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET

Bracket

Louisville jumped out to a 4-1 lead over Auburn on Tuesday, but because of inclement weather, the Cardinals weren't able to finish off the victory until Wednesday.

Tyler Fitzgerald wasted little time in getting the scoring started, hitting a solo shot with two outs in the opening frame:

While Auburn would even the score up in the bottom of the second, the Louisville offense was more than up for the task.

The Cardinals used small ball to perfection in the third, scoring three runs in the frame despite recording only one hit. The name of the game is get 'em on, get 'em over, get 'em in—and that's exactly what they did.

Then, Mother Nature struck, causing a postponement after four innings. When the game resumed on Wednesday, it took some time for the bats to get going.

Auburn cut into the deficit with an RBI double by designated hitter Conor Davis. But again, Louisville had an answer:

Davis (3-5, 2 RBI) added a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth, which made him just the second player since 2011 to record three extra-base hits in a College World Series game, according to NCAA Baseball. However, that would not be enough to save the Tigers' season.