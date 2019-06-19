Celtics Trade Rumors: Teams at Top of NBA Draft Inquiring About Jaylen Brown

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

With the Boston Celtics potentially losing some of their key free agents, teams are apparently trying to pick off more players from the rotation.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, a few teams at the top of the draft have inquired about the availability of Jaylen Brown.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN previously reported Brown was part of negotiations for Anthony Davis along with Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart before the New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, it's not yet known whether the Celtics would offer up the young guard.

Brown spent most of his time coming off the bench last season and lost out on playing time to Gordon Hayward at times, but he still averaged 13.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

This came after he averaged 14.5 points per game in 2017-18, starting all 70 regular-season games he played. He averaged 18.0 points per game during the squad's playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals that year while Kyrie Irving was out.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic recently reported both Irving and Al Horford could be headed elsewhere as free agents this offseason, which could push Brown once again into a bigger role.

On the other hand, he has one more year under his rookie contract and he could demand a high salary in his next deal.

Boston can potentially deal away a promising player before he hits the open market while adding more young talent to the rotation. The organization already has three first-round picks in Thursday's draft, but none higher than No. 14.

Meanwhile, another team could see Brown's upside and bet on him instead of an unknown in this draft.