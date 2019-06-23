Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn Beat Big E, Xavier Woods in WWE Stomping Grounds Thriller

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn beat New Day members Big E and Xavier Woods at WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday night.

Big E took out Zayn with a spear through the ropes to the outside. The move may have done more harm than good as it left Woods all alone in the ring against KO.

After Woods climbed to the top turnbuckle, Owens bounced off the ropes to force his opponent to lose his footing and fall to the mat. That allowed The Prizefighter to hit a stunner for the win.

Woods and Big E had been rolling earlier in the match, with the former showing off his strength to set up a big splash for his tag partner.

Owens' issues with New Day date back to shortly after WrestleMania 35, and Zayn has recently joined him in his attempts to take down the fun-loving triumvirate.

While Big E was nursing a knee injury, KO filled in as the third New Day member alongside WWE champion Kofi Kingston and Woods, but that partnership was short-lived. Owens turned on New Day and went on to challenge Kingston for the WWE title at Money in the Bank.

Owens lost that match, which opened the door for Dolph Ziggler to become No. 1 contender, but The Prizefighter had yet to let go of his grudge.

Over the past two weeks, Owens and Zayn have faced combinations of The New Day on numerous occasions, and they entered Stomping Grounds on a major losing streak.

First, they teamed with Ziggler in a losing effort against New Day in a six-man tag team match. On the ensuing Raw, KO, Zayn and Baron Corbin fell to Kingston and Co. as well.

Then, on the go-home episode of SmackDown prior to Stomping Grounds, Kingston and Seth Rollins beat Owens and Zayn in a tag match.

While Kingston was preoccupied with Ziggler entering their steel cage match at Stomping Grounds, Owens and Zayn were given a chance to exact some revenge on New Day when they were booked in a tag team bout against Big E and Woods.

Although there were no major stakes attached to the match, it was significant in terms of potentially allowing one of the teams to enter the tag team championship scene on Raw or SmackDown.

Neither tag division has been a primary focus on WWE programming recently, but that could change if either the team of Owens and Zayn or New Day were to start vying for the title.

Owens and Zayn are now back on track by virtue of their win over Big E and Woods, and it could act as a much-needed launching pad for them and the tag division as a whole.

