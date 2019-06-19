Lakers' Moe Wagner Sorry for Accidentally Liking Pro-George Zimmerman Tweet

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Moritz Wagner apologized Wednesday after it appeared he liked a tweet that was favorable to George Zimmerman:

TMZ Sports captured the image of the tweet in question, which attempted to justify the 2012 killing of Travon Martin for which Zimmerman was found not guilty of manslaughter.

"The black community [Zimmerman] had volunteered his time to help prior to the incident tried to ruin him," the tweet said.

Several NBA players have been active in protesting since Martin's death, with fellow Laker LeBron James admitting the killing "hit a switch" for him to use his voice for political purposes, via CNN Tonight.

Wagner is one of the few Lakers remaining under contract following the trade to acquire Anthony Davis, but he is also being shopped, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.