Al Horford Rumors: Nets 'a Team to Keep an Eye On' amid Buzz of Celtics Exit

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly could be in the mix to sign veteran big man Al Horford, who is set the depart the Boston Celtics after three seasons.

A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston called Brooklyn "a team to keep an eye on" in the Horford sweepstakes:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the 33-year-old would decline the $30.1 million option in his contract and seek a contract with a new team since he and the Celtics were too far apart in discussions.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.