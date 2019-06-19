Al Horford Rumors: Nets 'a Team to Keep an Eye On' amid Buzz of Celtics Exit

Al Horford Rumors: Nets 'a Team to Keep an Eye On' amid Buzz of Celtics ExitJune 19, 2019
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly could be in the mix to sign veteran big man Al Horford, who is set the depart the Boston Celtics after three seasons.
A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston called Brooklyn "a team to keep an eye on" in the Horford sweepstakes:
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
A team to keep an eye on in the Al Horford sweepstakes is the Brooklyn Nets, league source says. The #Nets are a team on the rise, Al's close ties to head coach Kenny Atkinson and the team's cap space mentioned as the main reasons.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the 33-year-old would decline the $30.1 million option in his contract and seek a contract with a new team since he and the Celtics were too far apart in discussions.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
