Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Listening to Offers on 2017 1st-Rounder Frank Ntilikina

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are "open to listening to offers on" guard Frank Ntilikina, per Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that "the Knicks are extremely open to trading him for another draft pick—either a late first-rounder or second-rounder."

Ntilikina is due to make $4,855,800 next season. He has a 2020-21 club option.

The Knicks took Ntilikina eighth overall in the 2017 NBA draft. He's averaged 5.9 points on 35.4 percent shooting and 3.1 assists in 21.6 minutes per game during his two-year career.

Ntilkina's Knicks career has flashed promise, like when he dropped a 10-point, 10-assist double-double against the Brooklyn Nets during his rookie year. He's also registered three or more steals in a game 11 times, with a career-high of six.

However, injuries have curtailed his pro career. Namely, groin and ankle ailments sidelined him for nearly half of the 2018-19 season. He also fell out of head coach David Fizdale's rotation and ultimately played just 43 games. For the year, Ntilikina finished 100th out of 102 qualified point guards in real plus-minus, per ESPN.com.

Still, Ntilikina will be just 21 years old when the 2019-20 season begins. Rumors insinuate that his development will continue elsewhere though.