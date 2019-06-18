Report: Bobby Portis Interests Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, More in Free Agency

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Bobby Portis appears poised to cash in on the NBA free-agency frenzy.

NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes reported Tuesday that the Washington Wizards forward is expected to have a healthy market including "5-10 teams" once free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET on June 30:

"The Wizards are likely to first extend a qualifying offer on June 30 to make him a restricted free agent. According to Spotrac.com, it will be about $3.6 million and that will give the Wizards the right to match an offer sheet from another franchise.

[...]

"Portis is expected to draw interest from the Lakers, Clippers, Jazz, Bucks, Magic and Knicks among others, NBC Sports Washington has learned."

The 24-year-old played in 28 games for the Wizards after the Chicago Bulls sent him to Washington at the trade deadline in February. After the trade, Portis stated he hoped not to change teams again "for a while" (h/t Sporting News).

The Bulls offered Portis a multiyear extension worth up to $50 million in the fall, according to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, but he declined.

The Lakers, Clippers and Knicks have each been linked to this summer's top free agents such as Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker and Kevin Durant. All three presumably envision Portis as a complement to top-tier stars.

Portis averaged career highs last season with 14.2 points and 8.1 rebounds across 50 total games.