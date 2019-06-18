Report: Warriors' Stephen Curry Commits to Play in Lake Tahoe Celeb Golf Event

Lance Iversen/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will once again take part in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, according to Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Curry finished 11th at last year's event, which ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL on CBS color commentator Tony Romo took down at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Romo beat former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder, who enjoyed a three-peat from 2015 to 2017.

A host of current and former athletes and celebrities took part in 2018, including Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, former United States vice president Dan Quayle, Sunday Night Football play-by-play man Al Michaels and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This year's event will take place from Tuesday, July 9, through Sunday, July 14. A $600,000 purse is on the line, with $125,000 going to the winner.

An avid golfer, Curry also took part in the 2017 and 2018 Ellie Mae Classics. He missed the cut both times at the Web.com Tour event.